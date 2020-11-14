Rajnath Singh Lights Diya To Express Solidarity With Soldiers Amid Diwali Celebrations

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lit a Diya in support of soldiers on the occasion of Diwali.

"Lit a Diya in the honour of soldiers to express my gratitude to them. When we are celebrating Deepawali, at this time Indian soldiers are performing their national duty in protecting the borders of the country. I salute such brave and dutiful soldiers," he tweeted in Hindi as he posted a video of him along with his family lighting the Diya.

एक दिया देश के सैनिकों के सम्मान में जला कर उनके प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया है। जब हम दीपावली मना रहे हैं तो इस समय देश की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा में भारतीय सैनिक अपने राष्ट्रीय कर्तव्य का पालन कर रहे हैं। ऐसे बहादुर एवं कर्तव्यनिष्ठ सैनिकों को मैं नमन करता हूँ।#Salute2Soldiers pic.twitter.com/XuEtpNiefb — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the countrymen to light a Diya in support of soldiers. I have also lit a Diya on Deepotsav today to express my gratitude to the soldiers of India," Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Jawans

Following the tradition that he started since becoming the prime minister in 2013, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to spend his Diwali with soldiers. The Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country.

He even addressed the nation from Longewala post in and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian forces. Addressing the Armed forces, the Prime Minister congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. PM Modi further laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty. Furthermore, while celebrating Diwali, PM Modi was also seen distributing sweets among the soldiers of the BSF in Longewala. In his address, PM Modi reiterated that the nation will not compromise with its interests and credited the soldiers for the repute and stature of India. He also sent a strong message to Pakistan as the country resorted to unprovoked shelling on the eve of Diwali.

(Image credit: Rajnath Singh Twitter)

