Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madan Malviya On Their Birth Anniversaries

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Wednesday morning and remembered the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indian educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya. Amit Shah hailed former PM Bajpayee's decisions on Pokhran nuclear test and Kargil war in his tweet and appreciated him for his nationalistic views. On the other hand, the Home Minister also hailed Madan Mohan Malviya's contribution to the Indian independence movement and the education system. Shah also highlighted Malviya's contribution to journalism and social reform.

Amit Shah remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Remembering the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Amit Shah posted a tweet which roughly translates to: "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji has left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his nationalistic thinking, and impeccable image. He dedicated his life to the nation. Atal Ji's life was based on ideologies and principles, and not on mere fascination for power. Under his leadership, the country witnessed good governance."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने अपनी राष्ट्रवादी सोच, बेदाग छवि और राष्ट्र समर्पित जीवन से भारतीय राजनीति में एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी। विचारधारा और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित अटल जी के जीवन में सत्ता का तनिक मात्र मोह नहीं रहा।उनके नेतृत्व में देश ने सुशासन को चरितार्थ होते देखा। pic.twitter.com/BXO4S6kUMB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

"Atal Ji, on the one hand, nurtured the party as a skilled organizer and gave it an all-India form, while on the other hand, he led the country and took decisions like Pokharan and Kargil war which created a strong image of India before the world. On the occasion of Atal Ji's birth anniversary, he was awarded Vandi," Amit Shah added.

अटल जी ने जहाँ एक तरफ कुशल संगठनकर्ता के रूप में पार्टी को सींचकर उसे अखिल भारतीय स्वरुप दिया वहीँ दूसरी ओर देश का नेतृत्व करते हुए पोखरण परमाणु परिक्षण व कारगिल युद्ध जैसे फैसलों से भारत की एक मजबूत छवि दुनिया में बनाई। अटल जी की जन्मजयंती के अवसर पर उन्हें कोटि- कोटि वंदन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

Home Minister pays tribute to Madan Mohan Malviya

Remembering the Indian educationist Madan Mohan Malviya, Amit Shah tweeted, "Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji not only made a unique contribution to the independence of the country, but he also made immense efforts for education in the country. Apart from establishing Kashi Hindu University to promote education in the youth, he also contributed significantly in journalism and social reform."

पं मदन मोहन मालवीय जी का न सिर्फ देश की स्वतंत्रता में अद्वितीय योगदान रहा बल्कि उन्होंने देश में शिक्षा के लिए भी भागीरथ प्रयास किये।उन्होंने युवाओं की अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना करने के साथ-साथ पत्रकारिता व समाज सुधार में भी महत्ती योगदान दिया। pic.twitter.com/MvX9warPHA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

"The basic goal of Malaviya's life was 'independence and progress'. He was known as 'Mahamana' throughout the country for his great works. I salute him on his birth anniversary. He devoted his entire life for the education and bright future of the country's youth," Amit Shah added.

मालवीय जी के जीवन का मूल लक्ष्य ‘राष्ट्रीय स्वतंत्रता व प्रगति’ था। वह अपने महान कार्यों के लिए पूरे देश में 'महामना' के नाम से प्रख्यात हुए। देश के युवाओं की शिक्षा व उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए अपना सम्पूर्ण जीवन अर्पित करने वाले माँ भारती के ऐसे महान सपूत की जयंती पर उनको शत-शत नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

