Amit Shah Says Border Issues In N-E Will Be Resolved Soon Days After Assam-Mizoram Dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the inter-state boundary dispute between the Northeastern states will be resolved soon. Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the 69th meeting of the North East Council (NEC) in Shillong.

He said, the whole country is one, and therefore, efforts should be made to find complete solutions to issues and challenges like border disputes, illegal smuggling across borders, etc. The minister’s comments come months after clashes escalated between the border villages of Assam and Mizoram, highlighting the prolonged boundary disputes in the Northeastern region.

Shah said that the Central government has changed its perspective of the Northeast, so the Northeast will also have to change its perception of the Centre. He further said the Northeast was previously infamous for insurgency, but is now known for peace. The state governments have achieved this by reaching out to small groups, he said.

Shah launches 'Ayushman CAPF scheme'

At another event in Assam’s Guwahati, Shah launched the 'Ayushman CAPF scheme' for nearly 28 lakh security personnel and extended the benefit of the Centre’s healthcare program to the Central Armed Police Forces.

Shah said that after assuming office as the Home Minister, he had held interactive sessions with the CAPF personnel and realized that some of the major concerns for the forces were - quality medical treatment for themselves and their families, housing facilities, and long periods of duty away from home.

Through the Ayushman CAPF scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of CAPF, Assam Rifles, and National Security Guard and their families will be provided free access to medical treatment under the ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’.

A health card will also be given to all CAPF personnel and their families. Every year the health of CAPF jawans will be monitored. Their family members will also undergo tests every three years. Using this health card, the beneficiaries can get all the information related to their health in the hospital at any time.

