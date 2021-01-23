PM Modi Distributes Land Allotment Certificates To Indigenous People In Assam's Sivasagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed land allotment papers to over one lakh landless indigenous people in poll bound Assam. "There are lakhs who did not have any documentation of their land. But now, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji and his government have worked to ensure that people get their recognition," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also added, "Distribution of land pattas/allotment certificates at the large public meeting in Sivasagar was a historic occasion. This will ensure a life of dignity for many and protect Assam’s unique culture."

PM Modi also appreciated the state government for their handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state, he said, "The way the Assam government handled COVID-19 is praise worthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal all to get vaccinated."

Next Stop - Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Kolkata on Saturday to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also going to be held. Before this, PM Modi will visit the National Library where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” will be organized.

