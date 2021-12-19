Amit Shah Says 'Centre Will Establish University For Courses On Cooperative Training'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 19, said that a university for courses on cooperative training will be established by the Centre with its colleges in several locations across India. HM Shah on his last day of visit to Maharashtra, said that to expand the cooperative business, a cooperative plan for the next 25 years is necessary.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of VAMNICOM in Pune, Amit Shah said, 'Very soon, we will establish a university for courses on cooperative training, with its colleges in different locations across the country".

He added that to expand the cooperative business, a plan for the cooperative formation for the next 25 years. The Cooperation Ministry has started to work on the same and a new policy related to it will be introduced at the earliest.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates CFSL building in Pune

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah inaugurated the camp of 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a new building of the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) facility in Pune.

Speaking about the CFSL facility in Pune, he said, as of today, there are seven CFSLs in India, and Pune is the seventh addition. He said that more efforts in the same line are required to ensure a robust internal security environment.

Amit Shah said, “The overall rate of conviction in the country is very low as compared to other countries in the world. Rate of conviction will only increase if there is stress on scientific evidence in investigation and prosecution of the case. A countrywide network forensic sciences laboratories will certainly ensure this.”

He had earlier visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune.

Amit Shah speaks on Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra

Speaking of the Shiv-Sena-led government in Maharashtra, Amit Shah said, "The health of CM Thackeray is not good, may God give him good health but when his health was fine the public used to ask where is the govt? In 2019, I clearly said that CM will be from BJP but for power, they compromised with Hindutva".

Referring to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government as a 'three-wheeler auto', Shah said that the three tires of the vehicle are moving in different directions and with all tires punctured. He added that the vehicle is not smoothly run and is leading to pollution.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI