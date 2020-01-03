Amit Shah Slams CM Gehlot, Says No Courage To Implement CAA Due To Vote Bank Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot amid the unrest in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Shah said that during the Manmohan Singh tenure, Gehlot had accepted to give citizenships to minorities but when the time has come he has no courage to implement it. Shah also accused Gehlot of doing vote bank politics. Amit Shah kickstarted a national campaign for creating awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register Of Citizens from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Addressing the rally Shah said, "In 2003 Manmohan Singh had asked to give minorities citizenship at that time Gehlot had written three letters to the government of India and also mentioned it in their manifestos that he will provide citizenship. But when the day has come to give them citizenship he has no courage. Because he thinks that his vote bank will be affected."

"This was Mahatma Gandhi's promise, were they communal? Jawaharlal Nehru also said in Parliament that Hindus or Sikhs who have come, we will give citizenship to them, were they communal? People like Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, Rajendra Prasad had said. The Congress party could not dare for fear of vote bank. But Narendra Modi, with a 56-inch chest, said that I will protect the human rights and respect of millions of refugees who have come," he added.

'Nehru-Liaquat pact'

Further speaking about the Nehru-Liaquat pact he said, "Refugees who have come to India have faced atrocities, whose property, employment were taken away. Whose family was taken away, and for them, the opposition says that they should not be given citizenship? I want to say that the refugees who have come from those countries belong to India. This is the rule of Narendra Modi, no one has to fear. After the immense atrocities they have come here, Modi Ji's government is going to give citizenship to all of you and give them the distinction of being Indian. The Nehru-Liaquat Agreement assured the protection of minorities from both countries. We handle minority siblings with respect. But minorities in Pakistan fell from 23 per cent to 3 per cent. We will now execute the Nehru-Liaquat agreement."

