Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack On Mamata Banerjee, Accuses Her Of Being 'anti-dalit'

Kickstarting the massive CAA outreach program in Jodhpur, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stating that she is against the Dalits and that the Adivasis and Dalits are 'watching' this behavior of hers closely. Shah, in his rally, revealed that around 70 percent of the refugees who have come to India are Dalits who faced atrocities in neighboring countries. The Home Minister attacked Mamata Banerjee on this by asking her 'what wrong have they (dalits) done against you, for you to oppose them this way?'

"The parties opposing the CAA, behen Mayawati, Congress, and others. I want to inform them that amongst the refugees that have come into India, more than 70 percent are Dalits who have come after facing atrocities. Always remember, the country's Dalits and Adivasi's are watching this very carefully. From Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, all the Dalits, Sikhs, that have come, the way that you are opposing them, you are actually opposing the Dalits. Remember that."

'She only wants to manage her vote-bank'

Amit Shah further stated that he wants all the Dalit refugees to not feel threatened by the statements of Mamata Banerjee since the country would happily adopt them with "respect and dignity." He also warned the Dalits to realize that she is not their 'well-wisher' as all she is interested in is her 'vote-bank.'

"Where would they go? The Bengali speaking refugee Dalits? I want to ask Mamata didi what wrong have they done towards you? What have the refugees done? What have the Bengali speaking Hindus done against you? Don't be scared of Mamata didi. She is not your well-wisher. All she wants to do is manage her vote bank."

Mamata asks opposition to unite against BJP

For the past few weeks, Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests against the NRC and the CAA. She has also called for all opposition parties across the nation to come together against the CAA and the NRC. Banerjee has vociferously said, 'No CAA, No NRC' in her rallies and stalled the preparation and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) process amid the protests. Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had earlier also asked for a United Nations (UN) intervention on the issue concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

