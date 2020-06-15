Amit Shah Visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital To Review Preparedness After Holding All-party Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with the officials of Delhi's nodal hospital Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) to review their preparedness in dealing with the COVID pandemic. Shah interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and also held a discussion with senior doctors in the conference room over the growth rate of cases, death tolls, and admission of patients from outside of Delhi. Amid the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases in the national capital which are expected to reach 5.5 lakh by the end of July, the Centre has been holding regular meetings with the officials from Delhi in regards to the management of the COVID crisis.

I thank and salute all Corona warriors who are serving the country round the clock in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/oMkqNSHwNZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2020

All-party meeting held

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting chaired by Amit Shah was held to discuss the management of COVID in Delhi at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Congress party during the meeting asked the Centre to ensure that COVID testing is provided to all as a basic 'right' amid the pandemic. It also demanded that Rs 10,000 should be paid to every family whose member is infected or in the containment zones. The party also suggested that 4th-year medical students should be used as non-permanent resident doctors in view of the shortage of medical professionals during the crisis.

Post the meeting, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that the Union Home Minister has assured that the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 tests per day by June 20. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that by June 20, Delhi Govt will start conducting 18,000 COVID-19 testing per day and door-to-door tracing and mapping will be conducted in containment zones," Gupta said. During the all-party meeting, the BJP demanded that 50 per cent charges should be waived off on testing which was taken into consideration by the Home Minister.

(With ANI Inputs)