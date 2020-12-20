Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati, Pays Floral Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus in West Bengal. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan and showered praises on the Nobel laureate.

Speaking to the media after visiting the central university, the Union Minister said, “It was my great fortune to have received the opportunity to pay tributes to gurudev Tagore. Both Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, who were at the forefront of our country's freedom struggle, drew inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore.”

“Rabindranath Tagore enhanced Indian literature, language, philosophy, art and culture through Shanti Niketan and Visva Bharati. Tagore is the only person whose composition became the national anthem of two countries,” he said.

Amit Shah also visited the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme. Amid tight security, the Home Minister arrived for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university. He held a meeting with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

Visited the iconic Sangeet Bhawan of Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan.



The aura of Gurudev Tagore is still very much here. We are committed to fulfill Gurudev Tagore’s dream and restore the lost glory of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/bljZmklfuO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal as a part of his election strategy for 'Mission 200' for the upcoming assembly polls.

