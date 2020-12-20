TMC Asks 'what Made Jay Shah BCCI Secy' After Amit Shah's 'dynasty' Jibe On Mamata, Nephew

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called out West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s "desperate attempts to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the next Chief Minister of Bengal", the Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back at the BJP leader by questioning the credentials of his son Jay Shah, who is secretary of BCCI.

In a sharp reaction to Shah's claim that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is doing "dynastic politics", the ruling party clarified that no one in her family is eager to become the next Chief Minister in West Bengal.

"Today, on behalf of my party, I would like to clarify that no one in Mamata Banerjee’s family is eager to become the next CM of Bengal. BJP is spreading lies about TMC that Didi believes in ‘dynastic politics’," said TMC spokesperson and MP Kalyan Banerjee, while addressing a press conference.

Stepping up his attack on both Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari, Kalyan said, "I would like to question the Union Minister, what credential did his son Jay Shah have, that he became BCCI secretary out of nowhere? Don’t you think this is related to dynastic politics?” he said.

Training guns at Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week, and joined the saffron party on Saturday, Kalyan said, “Adhikari was greedy for post and position, that is why he joined BJP."

Exuding confidence of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC spokesperson said, "We accept BJP’s challenge and I promise that the party will not get more than 50 seats.”

‘Mamata failed people of Bengal’: Shah

TMC’s reaction came after Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Midnapore, alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee failed to fulfil the expectations of the people.

"People’s expectations towards her (Mamata) have now turned in to their anger due to bad governance. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on another side, Didi’s target is to make her ‘bhatija’ (nephew) the next chief minister of the state. Now the people of Bengal have to decide what they want," Shah said.

In a big setback to the Trinamool Congress, the party’s heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah, along with 23 other grassroots leaders. Hitting back at the TMC's 'betrayer' jibe, Adhikari called his shift to the saffron party a matter of 'self-respect.'

