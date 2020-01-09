Anti-CAA Violence: AMU Students Move Allahabad HC Seeking Probe

A group of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students and teachers have filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking an investigation into the role of the district administration, paramilitary forces and varsity administration in the December 15 violence. The violence had left at least 70 people injured. The High Court has already asked the state government to submit a report on the violence and the role of police during the incident.

NHRC asked Yogi govt to explain the matter

The National Human Rights Commission has also asked the state government to explain the matter. AMU Coordination Committee's representative in the court Asad Hayat alleged that the university administration is working "under political pressure" and must also be held responsible for the police brutality.

Hayat said, "Since the university administration was not sincerely engaging with the stakeholders, it was imperative to go to court." He further added that this is being done not just to exercise the democratic rights of the students but also to protect democratic values. Hayat also tried to highlight the separate versions on the permission granted to police to enter the campus.

'Why is the police not showing the proof in the court?'

“The letter the police are presenting as proof of permission to enter the campus is dated December 13 and is for security arrangements outside the administrative block, written by the Registrar. On that day, Dr Kafeel Khan along with political analyst Yogendra Yadav were scheduled to arrive in the campus. “If the police had the permission of December 15, then why are they not showing it in the court?” he asked.

'Tiranga march' at AMU campus

Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students took out a "Tiranga march" on the varsity campus on Monday to express solidarity with the JNU students and teachers who were targeted by masked goons in Delhi on Sunday. AMU teachers also took out a peaceful candle protest march on Monday evening in support of the JNU students and teachers.

(With agency inputs)