Amul Captures Three Roles Of Pranab Mukherjee In Creative Farewell Post; Doodle Inside

Amul released a new doodle to pay tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee who breathed his last on August 31 at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. He was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for COVID-19. Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 after being put in a coma post brain surgery.

Soon after his demise, tributes and condolences started pouring in all over the country and from politicians cutting across party lines. Amul, known for its quirky doodles, paid tribute in its unique with three illustrations of the Congress leader who handled several important cabinet portfolios in the Central government, including Finance, Foreign and Defence Ministry, before becoming 13th President of India in 2012.

“Tribute to a great politician, President and a statesman,” Amul captioned the doodle shared on its social media accounts which showed the various role in played in Indian polity. Amul’s topical has garnered thousands of likes and comments across social media platforms.

Read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Cremated In Delhi, Leaders Pay Final Tributes

Read: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee; Pic Inside

Leaders pay tribute

Former President's mortal remains were brought from the Army's R&R Hospital to his residence at 10, Rajaji Marg at 9.30 am in the morning. Leaders from across party lines arrived at his residence to pay their respects and express their condolences to the family. They were asked to adhere to a strict schedule and were given time slots due to the pandemic.

Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, President Ram Nath Kovid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at late Mukherjee's residence to pay tribute. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also arrived to pay their respects to the former statesman.

Read: Pranab Mukherjee's Final Journey UPDATES: India Salutes Former President & Political Giant

Read: Will Convert A Floor Of Our Home Into Museum-cum-library In Pranab Mukherjee’s Memory: Abhijit