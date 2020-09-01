Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Pranab Mukherjee; Pic Inside

Following the demise of the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the ‘Bharat Ratna’ with beautiful sand art on Puri Beach, Odisha. Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of the nation from 2012 to 2017, passed away on August 31, Monday after a prolonged illness.

In a heartfelt tribute, Pattnaik created a portrait of Pranab Mukherjee using sand. He even used flowers to decorate his beautiful sand art. “Tribute to Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee,’ can be seen written on the side of the portrait.

Heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna #PranabMukherjee, former President of India. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/O8ujEInG0w — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 31, 2020

READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee Cremated In Delhi, Leaders Pay Final Tributes

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 15,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, while one internet user wrote, “The right man in the nation will fly across the universe to say hello, instead of saying goodbye. Pranab'da' your nation will remember you as a great man,” another added, “a great tribute to our president Mr Pranab Mukherjee”. “deeply saddened by the demise of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Sri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to the family members of the departed stalwart” added third.

Wonderful way to tribute the honourable former president of nation. — Joe (@Tim65377907) September 1, 2020

We have lost another gem of our nation... Rip sir🕉️🙏 — Veek Bal 🎭 (@iveek19) August 31, 2020

I pay my heartfelt tribute to the departed soul of late Shri Pranab Mukherjee.He was a great son of mother india and served our motherland to his level best.May his immortal soul rest in peace & god give enough strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. — NIHAR RANJAN SABAT (@Odianihar) August 31, 2020

READ: Will Convert A Floor Of Our Home Into Museum-cum-library In Pranab Mukherjee’s Memory: Abhijit

Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus

Since August 10, regular reports from the Army Hospital stated that the former President was in a deep coma and on ventilator support, remaining haemodynamically stable while being treated for a lung infection. While he had been operated for removal of a clot in the brain, he had also developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction apart from being infected with COVID-19 at the time of admission.

READ: Pranab Mukherjee's Final Journey UPDATES: India Salutes Former President & Political Giant

READ: Pranab Mukherjee's Death: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Other Celebs Pay Tributes

