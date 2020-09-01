Former President Pranab Mukherjee Cremated In Delhi, Leaders Pay Final Tributes

Former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on August 31 after being comatose post a successful brain surgery was laid to rest at the Lodhi Crematorium on Tuesday. Following strict COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, the former President's mortal remains were brought from the Army's R&R Hospital to his residence at 10, Rajaji Marg at 9.30 am in the morning.

Here, leaders from across the political field arrived to pay their respects to the stalwart and express their condolences to the family. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, leaders were asked to adhere to a strict schedule and were given time slots to arrive.

Leaders pay final tributes

The first round of respects was paid by the Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. President Ram Nath Kovid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived at late Mukherjee's residence shortly after to pay their respects.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/m5nTXr4oOU — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg today. pic.twitter.com/RzYzQCI24P — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Following the main signatories, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with others arrived to pay their respects to the statesman.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/v504A5vuqo — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Last rites performed at Lodhi Crematorium

Shortly after, the public was allowed to come and pay their respects to Pranab Mukherjee after which his mortal remains were carried to the Lodhi Crematorium. Here at the Lodhi Crematorium, strict COVID-19 guidelines were followed and all Army personnel and family members were seen wearing hazmat and PPE suits since the late President had also battled COVID-19 before his departure.

Delhi: Mortal remains of former President #PranabMukherjee brought to Lodhi Crematorium. His last rites are being performed. pic.twitter.com/w5sSBKd8Kp — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

After the national flag was folded and handed to his family, Mukherjee's mortal remains were carried inside as the Guard of Honour paid their final ceremonial salute to the departed soul.

Pranab Mukherjee's illustrious career

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village, Burham district of West Bengal, Mukherjee obtained a Master's degree in History and Political Science as well as a degree in Law from the University of Calcutta. His father was a Congress leader who went to jail on multiple occasions for his role in the struggle for Independence. While Pranab Mukherjee commenced his career as a college teacher and journalist, he plunged into public life with his election to the Rajya Sabha in 1969. Former PM Indira Gandhi was instrumental for Mukherjee's rapid rise in politics.

He served as a Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member for 5 and two terms respectively. During his career spanning over 5 decades, Mukherjee served at different times as Minister of Defence, External Affairs and Finance. Besides this, he functioned as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission from 1991 to 1996 as well as the Leader of both Houses of Parliament.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter.

