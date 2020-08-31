Amul Suggests People 'add Swadya To Sadya', Wishes Malayalis A Happy Onam

Amul Topical on Monday wished all Malayalis across the country on their auspicious Onam festival. Taking to Twitter Amul shared a post with its butter girl mascot dressed in the traditional 'Kasavu' Saree making the 'Pookkalam' (Flower Carpet). The tweet also reads 'Add Swadya to Sadya' (Add taste to the feast).

The Onam Sadya is a feast that reflects the spirit of the season and is traditionally made with seasonal vegetables such as yam, cucumber, ash gourd, and many others. Onam is an annual festival for Malayali people in and outside Kerala. It is celebrated to commemorate King Mahabali, whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam, according to legends. Onam is also the harvest festival celebrated by all Keralites irrespective of religion. The date of the festival is based on the Hindu Panchangam and falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of 'Chingam'.

READ | President Kovind and Vice President Naidu extend greetings to people on the eve of Onam

READ | Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, CM Narayanasamy extend Onam greetings to people

President and VP extends wishes

President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have also extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Onam. President Kovind in his message said the festival of Onam is a symbol of the country's rich cultural heritage and an expression of gratitude to mother nature at the arrival of a new crop.

The President further said people from the weaker sections of the society must be taken care of in the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic and sufficient measures needs be taken to protect and safeguard the families and society at large. He further hoped that this festival will strengthen the sense of cooperation and brotherhood in the country and pave the way for prosperity while living in harmony with Mother Nature.

While greeting the people on the occasion, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of the legendary King Mahabali, the honest, kind, and compassionate ruler of Kerala. He said Onam day is marked by traditional games, music and dancing, and the delectable onasadya, the grand feast. Beautiful flower carpets are laid to welcome king Mahabali into homes and hearts. He said Onam is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate.

The Vice President also urged the people to celebrate Onam modestly at home by strictly adhering to COVID health and hygiene norms.

Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Onam!



Onam is celebrated to honor the memory of legendary King Mahabali, compassionate ruler of Kerala. pic.twitter.com/KH7x6z7JOj — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

READ | TN Guv, CM extend Onam greetings

READ | President Kovind and Vice President Naidu extend greetings to people on the eve of Onam

Amul wishes 'Happy Onam' to all the Malayali people across the country in