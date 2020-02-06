Latest Amul Topical Trickier Than Most; Captures India's Wuhan Evacuation Amid Coronavirus

As concerns over the coronavirus escalate, India's leading milk supplier Amul dedicated its latest cartoon to the homecoming of Indians from Coronavirus-hit Chinese city Wuhan. Air India's jumbo B747 aircraft landed in India on Saturday morning, February 1st after evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan city.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the dairy brand shared the doodle on Twitter, captioning it as "Wuhan Se Yahaan Le Aaye" (Brought here from Wuhan), indicating the recent evacuation of Indian nationals. While Amul has a history of basing its doodles on current topics, there is no doubt that this particular one was among the trickier ones it's taken on. The overall reception to the post appears to be good, however.

The sketch also shows the iconic Amul girl wearing a mask, walking out of an Air India aircraft along with a group of people who are all similarly wearing masks.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China crossed over 500 on Wednesday, as 65 more died in the Hubei province, RT reported citing Chinese state TV. So far, three Coronavirus cases have been reported in India, all in Kerala.

Second Air India Evacuation Flight Carries 323 Indians & 7 Maldivians From Epicenter Wuhan

The second Air India flight carrying 323 Indian citizens had taken off in the intervening night of February 1 and 2 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak which had until that point killed over 300 people in China, and with the number of people infected crossing 14,000 across the country. Besides Indian citizens, the second evacuation flight accommodated seven Maldivian citizens as well. Taking to Twitter, Indian ambassador to China, Vikram Misri thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance.

The 2nd #AirIndia flight from #Wuhan has just taken off for #Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. 7 Maldives citizens are also being evacuated. Grateful once again to @MFA_China and local authorities all across #Hubei for their assistance. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @EOIBeijing — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 1, 2020

