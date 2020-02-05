Union Budget
Nagarjuna's Next 'Wild Dog' Schedule Postponed Due To Coronavirus Ourbreak In Thailand

Others

Nagarjuna's highly-anticipated film titled Wild Dog's Thailand schedule has been postponed. The makers reportedly postponed the schedule because of Coronavirus.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film titled Wild Dog is one of the most highly-anticipated Telugu projects of 2020. The film was making headlines from the day the shooting of the film went on floors. Reportedly, the film is being shot in Goa currently, and the whole cast of the film will soon go to Thailand for the next schedule of the film. If the recent media reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film has been postponed.

Also Read | Nagarjuna Akkineni Turns NIA Agent For Ashishor Solomon's 'Wild Dog'; First Look Revealed

Also Read | Nagarjuna Starts Shooting For His Next; Will Don The Cop Avatar Again

Nagarjuna's Wild Dog's shoot postponed due to Coronavirus?

The makers of Wild Dog are hesitant to fly to Thailand for the next schedule of the film, which is situated in Thailand. According to media reports, the fast-spreading Coronavirus cases across the world has put the makers of the film in a sense of dilemma. A media report said that the outbreak of Coronavirus has affected more than 25 people in Thailand while there have been 25,000 cases of Coronavirus and 490 deaths from the virus observed in China.

Also Read | Nagarjuna Akkineni To Star In A Cop Drama Alongside Debut Director Solomon?

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars the Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher in the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment while it is directed by the debutant director Abishor Solomon.

In an interview with a leading publication, Saiyami stated that she was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences and was looking forward to the long schedule in Thailand. She further added that the makers have postponed the shoot as they did not want to take the risk with such a large crew.

Also Read | Nagarjuna Clears The Air After Rumours Of I-T Raids On Him, Other Tollywood Stars Surface

 

 

Published:
