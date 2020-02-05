Nagarjuna's Next 'Wild Dog' Schedule Postponed Due To Coronavirus Ourbreak In Thailand

Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film titled Wild Dog is one of the most highly-anticipated Telugu projects of 2020. The film was making headlines from the day the shooting of the film went on floors. Reportedly, the film is being shot in Goa currently, and the whole cast of the film will soon go to Thailand for the next schedule of the film. If the recent media reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film has been postponed.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!!

Nagarjuna's Wild Dog's shoot postponed due to Coronavirus?

The makers of Wild Dog are hesitant to fly to Thailand for the next schedule of the film, which is situated in Thailand. According to media reports, the fast-spreading Coronavirus cases across the world has put the makers of the film in a sense of dilemma. A media report said that the outbreak of Coronavirus has affected more than 25 people in Thailand while there have been 25,000 cases of Coronavirus and 490 deaths from the virus observed in China.

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also stars the Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher in the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment while it is directed by the debutant director Abishor Solomon.

In an interview with a leading publication, Saiyami stated that she was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences and was looking forward to the long schedule in Thailand. She further added that the makers have postponed the shoot as they did not want to take the risk with such a large crew.

