Amulya's Father Reacts To Her 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chant; Says "What She Said Is Wrong"

Bengaluru police registered a sedition case against activist Amulya for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Karnataka that was being headlined by Asaduddin Owaisi. Now, her father has said that her actions were wrong and blamed her friends for it. Karnataka Minister CT Ravi also slammed the activist for her remarks and said that charges need to be pressed against her.

Police register case against Amulya

"We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," said B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West).

Amulya’s father said, “What Amulya said is wrong", going on to suggest that her circle of friends had influenced her. This comes as Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally on Thursday, following which Asaduddin Owaisi, who was on the stage at the time, rushed to take the mic away from her and distanced himself from her remarks as she was taken away. Officials said that the police will first interrogate Amulya and then she will be produced before a court.

Karnataka Minister reacts to the statement

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi condemned the incident and said, "The 'deshdrohis' (anti-nationals) should not be pardoned. Sedition charges should be pressed against her”.

The commotion at the event erupted as she managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans -- 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad’. She seemed to want to differentiate between 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away. Owaisi said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega.

(With ANI Inputs)

