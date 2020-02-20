MQM Chief Altaf Hussain Says Sindhis Want Liberation From Slavery Of Punjab In Pakistan

British-Pakistani politician and founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain on Wednesday said that people of Sindh province in Pakistan want to be liberated from the slavery of Punjab imperialism.

Hussain said that Sindh has become the colony of Punjab and has occupied all the resources of Sindh. The Sindhi residents want to be free from slavery and occupation, he added.

The MQM chief announced that if the establishment fails to hand over Sindh province to the residents by eliminating the occupation, the Sindhis would soon challenge the occupied forces and forcefully free their land from them.

Altaf Hussain made these remarks during a joint address with the head of Jeye Sindh Tehreek, Safdar Sirki. While paying tribute to Sain GM Syed, he said that Syed was the brave leader who stood by his ideology.

"Nobody can compete with his (Sain GM Syed) sacrifices. He was a brave leader who stood by his ideology. For the sake of his ideology, he spent his entire life in captivity but didn't hold back from his point of view," he said.

Hussain calls for unity among Sindhis

Altaf Hussain said that he was often targeted for talking about the unity and solidarity among the Mohajirs and Sindhis in Sindh. The MQM chief invited the people of Sindh and youngsters to stand against the atrocities of Punjab.

"Sindh is called motherland but right now the motherland is enslaved at the hands of strangers. And those who stand by and watch the disgrace of the motherland are committing an act of shamelessness. The sons of Sindh have to relieve the motherland of this disgrace by acting out of honour," the MQM chief said.

Speaking on the occasion, Safdar Sarki, the head of the Jeay Sindh Tehreek invited people to join the movement. "People were divided on the basis of religion to create a colony of the subcontinent, likewise, the Punjabi establishment has divided the permanent residents of Sindh for their rule over Sindh by making the permanent residents confront each other," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)