'Will Never Forget Them': Anand Mahindra Grieves Loss Of Police Personnel Due To COVID-19

Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra stated that the citizens of India will never forget the contribution of all police personnel who have lost their lives while working towards enforcing the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Policeman Dies Of COVID-19 In Mumbai; 10th Cop To Die In Maha

Mahindra grieves death of police personnel

Your grief is shared by all of us. We will not forget them...🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/l0yrjHrR2E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2020

Mahindra took to Twitter, retweeting a tweet by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who posted a video paying his tributes to Assistant Police Inspector (A.P.I.) Amol Kulkarni, who died after contracting the deadly virus. Mahindra said that the grief was shared by all citizens and that they will not be forgotten.

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed lives of more than 10 police personnel in Maharashtra - more than seven in Mumbai and over one in Nashik, Pune and Solapur. Over 150 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra since Thursday evening, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the police force to 1,153, officials said earlier in the day. It included 127 officers and 1,026 constables. 174 police personnel have recovered from the infection.

READ: Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown In State Till May 31 To Contain Covid; Notification Out

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced that the lockdown in the state will be extended till May 31. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the state government was convinced that the threat of COVID-19 had not subdued in the state and therefore emergency measures needed to be taken in order to curtail the spread of the virus. The extension of lockdown in Maharashtra comes on the last day of the Lockdown 3.0, ahead of the Centre announcing guidelines for Lockdown 4.0.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including 41 in Mumbai, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of fatalities to 1,135, state Health Department said. A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 90,927 COVID cases and 2872 deaths, with 34,109 people having recovered.

READ: 7 Cities In Maharashtra To Have Maximum Restrictions During Lockdown 4.0; Details Here

Of the total cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 18,555 patients and 696 deaths. The Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths. "Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said.

Another hotspot Pune has reported 3302 cases and 179 deaths, it said. The number of cases in Aurangabad stood at 776 with 25 deaths, followed by Malegaon (667) in Nashik district with 34 fatalities, the release said. The number of cases in Solapur stands at 362 with 21 deaths.

READ: CAPF Companies Deployed In Mumbai, Some Other Cities