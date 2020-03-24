The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Temporary Care Facilities To Tackle COVID-19

General News

Anand Mahindra further said that the projects team at Mahindra stands ready to assist the government and the Army in erecting temporary care facilities.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has offered to help the authorities fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets posted on March 22, Anand said that the Mahindra group will immediately begin work on its manufacturing facilities so they can make ventilators to help respond to the pandemic. Anand in his post added that keeping in mind the scarcity of hospitals, Mahindra holiday resorts can be transformed into temporary health care facilities. 

Read: COVID-19 Outbreak: Man In Taiwan Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Clubbing Amid Lockdown

Anand Mahindra further said that the projects team at Mahindra stands ready to assist the government and the Army in erecting temporary care facilities. The businessman also promised to contribute 100 per cent of his salary and urged various businesses to set aside contributions for those who are the most affected in their ecosystem. According to Anand, the Mahindra foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in India's value chain, like small businesses and self-employed. 

Read: Tokyo Governor Warns Of Possible Lockdown If Coronavirus Cases Surge

Meanwhile, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. has said that the company will ramp up its face masks production to 1,00,000 per day and Reliance gas stations will offer free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying COVID-19 patients. RIL also said that it will provide free meals in various cities to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.  

Read: US Should Lift Sanctions If It Wants To Help Iran Battle COVID-19: Hassan Rouhani

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 16,500 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,81,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.  

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 23 the combined death toll stands at 10,200. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

Read: UK FM Rishi Sunak Set To Announce Bailout For Self-employed Workers: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN