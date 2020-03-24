COVID-19 Outbreak: Man In Taiwan Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Clubbing Amid Lockdown

As the world is battling to fight the coronavirus outbreak with strict lockdown measures imposed across the globe, some people are openly defying orders and are refusing to self-quarantine. Recently, a Taiwanese man was fined for one such violation when he ignored all practices and went clubbing at a pub in the island's capital city Taipei. According to reports, the 35-year-old man, identified as Huang, was fined $32,000, which is roughly about 24 lakhs in Indian rupees.

As per reports, the man was ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days until April 2. However, Huang went against the order and was caught clubbing Taipei's Omni Night Club. In Taiwan, the cops are reportedly equipped with 'M Police' a cloud-based service that allows users to check individuals' social status, in other words, the police can check through the app whether someone has been ordered to stay under quarantine by the authorities or not.

Taiwan with a population of 2.8 crore people has so far recorded 195 coronavirus cases, of which two patients have lost their lives, while 165 remain under observation. The East Asian country has shut down its borders for foreigners and its residents coming from abroad are being ordered to self-isolate for at least 14 days from date of entry.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 16,500 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,81,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 10,200. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

