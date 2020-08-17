Anand Mahindra Reveals The First Time He Noticed Dhoni, Pens Heartfelt Note On Retirement

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is the latest one to join the elite list of people who wished the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his international retirement. Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle on August 17 and shared the moment when he first noticed MS Dhoni. Mahindra wrote that his mother pointed Dhoni out on TV as she was intrigued by his hairstyle. "He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out," Mahindra wrote. When Dhoni made his debut for India he used to sport the popular orange colour long hair until he got them trimmed in 2007 after winning the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

Mahindra's post has garnered more than 7,400 likes and over 420 retweets since it was shared a few hours ago. Netizens, who couldn't fathom Dhoni's surprise retirement flooded Mahindra's comment section with love-filled messages for their favourite captain. One user wrote, "Sir, Even his Style of Game is simple, stick to Roots n do your best from where u Stand grounded n Rise." Another user commented, 'Hard work always pays back. Hats off MSD for the mesmerizing memories."

We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life! pic.twitter.com/FrOpMoG0lk — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) August 17, 2020

You can now add

Evolve over the years

The success of Dhoni is in his transformation from flashy young to calm leader

Stand out sure

Amidst boisterous world cup winning you can't miss calm Dhoni — swamy (@swamyknarasimha) August 17, 2020

Dhoni we will miss behind the stumps, on the crease.... — Sujit kumar giri (@sujit14giri) August 17, 2020

Thanks for your wishes sir, I am a great fan of Dhoni.. :) — Common Man (@Commonman51) August 17, 2020

Dhoni's retirement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 as he took to Instagram and wrote, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." Wishes poured in for the wicketkeeper-batsman from all over the world with people wishing him good luck in the future endeavour of his life. Dhoni last played for India against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup semi-final that unfortunately, the Men in Blue lost. Dhoni had already taken retirement from Test cricket in 2014 and will now only be seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next couple of seasons.

