Ashwin Reveals Top-five MS Dhoni Memories After He Retires; Guess His Favourite One!

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed his top five moments with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from the international cricket on August 15. Ashwin shared a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday, where he revealed his favourite moments playing with Dhoni for India and for Chennai Super Kings, where the duo shared the dressing room together.

Ashwin started by talking about the first time he met MS Dhoni when he was called in as a net bowler in Chepauk to help the then Indian team practice ahead of their series against the West Indies. Ashwin said that he took a photograph with Dhoni and posted it on Orkut adding, "those were the days".

Read: Australian Cricketers Congratulate Dhoni For Brilliant International Career As He Retires

Ashwin's top five memories with MS Dhoni

1. CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2010 Dharamshala

Ashwin said that Chennai was in trouble at that time and in the final league-stage game they had to beat Punjab to qualify for the semi-finals. Ashwin said that MS Dhoni killed that night by hitting monstrous sixes off Irfan Pathan balls which helped CSK qualify for the finals. Aswin added that CSK went on to win that year's IPL and he was declared the best bowler but it was MS Dhoni who helped the team reach finals.

Read: Lt. Col MS Dhoni: From Representing India On-field To Serving In J&K

2. Champions League 2010

Ashwin's second-best moment with Dhoni is from 2010 Champions Trophy, which the Chennai Super Kings won after winning that year's IPL. Ashwin revealed one particular moment from the tournament when Dhoni taught him a very important lesson. Ashwin said that he was bowling super-over against Victoria Bushrangers when Dhoni came up to him and said that he did not bowl his best ball adding that he should try carrom-ball, which the off-spinner is known for.

Read: 'You Will Always Be My Captain': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Message For MS Dhoni

3. World Cup 2011

Ashwin's third-best memory with MS Dhoni is the World Cup campaign, which Ashwin was a part of. Ashwin said that the tournament was full of ups and downs for team India as it won a few matches, tied one and lost one. But when MS Dhoni walked in the middle in the night of the finals that memory is etched in Ashwin's mind and will be there forever because the former skipper played like a king and helped India win the World Cup.

Read: R Ashwin Reveals How MS Dhoni Had Backed Him During The Early Days Of His Career

4. 2013 Champions Trophy

Ashwin's other best memory of Dhoni is from the Champions Trophy 2013, where MS Dhoni kept encouraging him despite him not getting a single wicket in the first match and in subsequent matches Jadeja getting more wickets than him. Ashwin quoted Dhoni as saying, "Jadeja is getting more wickets because the game is like that, but you are bowling well too. Keep going the way you are."

5. Ind vs Aus, Chepauk test, 2013

Ashwin said that his fifth-best memory with Dhoni will be the Test match against Australia in Chepauk where both the off-spinner and the then skipper played really well. Ashwin took 13 wickets in that game and Dhoni scored a double century which helped the Ranchi boy win the man of the match trophy. As per Ashwin, Dhoni walked up to him after the match and said that I may be the man of the match but you(Ashwin) will be the player of the tournament as you helped set up the match. Aswin added that Dhoni always believed in him and pushed him to give his best in the park.

Watch the full video here:



