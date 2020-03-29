Anand Mahindra Gets Flood Of Resolutions On 'After Coronavirus Pandemic We Will...' Task

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic leading to a nation-wide lockdown, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday called for reflection, by the means of a 'Complete the Sentence' task. Taking to Twitter, he asked the Netizens to complete the sentence-- "After the Pandemic, we will..." According to Mahindra, the world after the Pandemic is over will be a different one.

It’s clear that the post-COVID world will be a very different one. Trying to reflect on what will change permanently & what will revert to normal. Can you fill in the rest of the sentence? “After the pandemic we will...” Example: “...we will still avoid shaking hands.” — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 28, 2020

Netizens' Reactions

After the pandemic..we will get closer knit as a family.



...we will respect our police forces

...we will respect our medical fraternity even more

...we will use namaste as a greeting — Arun Rao 🇮🇳 (@ArunRaofinswim) March 28, 2020

We will start planning for atleast 30 days. — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) March 28, 2020

We will all know basic cooking! — Pratichee Mohapatra (@pratichee) March 28, 2020

We will have mastered working from home..



Putting it on my resume, sir. — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) March 28, 2020

After the pandemic we will be better human beings ! — PRATEEK (@prateekjo) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days.

