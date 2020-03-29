The Debate
Anand Mahindra Gets Flood Of Resolutions On 'After Coronavirus Pandemic We Will...' Task

General News

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic leading to a nation-wide lockdown, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday called for reflection

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic leading to a nation-wide lockdown, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday called for reflection, by the means of a 'Complete the Sentence' task. Taking to Twitter, he asked the Netizens to complete the sentence-- "After the Pandemic, we will..." According to Mahindra, the world after the Pandemic is over will be a different one. 

Netizens' Reactions

Coronavirus crisis in India 

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days.

First Published:
