Delhi Residents Play Tambola Across Balconies, Anand Mahindra Says 'amazed By Creativity'

What’s Viral

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a video of people in a residential colony in West Delhi playing tambola across their balconies.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a video of people in a residential colony in West Delhi playing tambola across their balconies while Delhi is under lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra claims to be ‘amazed by the creativity’ of people. The 17-second video clip, in which one can see families sitting in their balconies with tambola tickets while a woman calls out the numbers on a microphone, has been viewed more than 234,000 times. 

READ: Anand Mahindra Is Giving Metro Style Names To Parts Of His Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

'Constructive idea'

Since being shared, the video has also garnered over 18,000 likes and more than 2,700 retweets. Several internet users even commented on the video. One Twitter user even asked a question, “How did they distribute the tickets?”. Another user replied saying, “Perhaps they had the ticket by themselves. Or one member could have kept it in the doorsteps. You can never challenge the creativity”. 

READ: Coronavirus Pandemic To Leave Behind A Global Recession: Anand Mahindra

READ: Anand Mahindra's Caption Competition Triggers Hilarious Responses Amid Coronavirus Scare

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Pic Of 'best Gift' He Received From A Friend Amid COVID-19 Dread

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
