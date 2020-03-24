Delhi Residents Play Tambola Across Balconies, Anand Mahindra Says 'amazed By Creativity'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a video of people in a residential colony in West Delhi playing tambola across their balconies while Delhi is under lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. Mahindra claims to be ‘amazed by the creativity’ of people. The 17-second video clip, in which one can see families sitting in their balconies with tambola tickets while a woman calls out the numbers on a microphone, has been viewed more than 234,000 times.

I will never stop being amazed by the creativity of our people. In Italy, opera singers entertained their neighbours from their homes. But this is even more fun! pic.twitter.com/arfUBDXiQP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 23, 2020

READ: Anand Mahindra Is Giving Metro Style Names To Parts Of His Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

'Constructive idea'

Since being shared, the video has also garnered over 18,000 likes and more than 2,700 retweets. Several internet users even commented on the video. One Twitter user even asked a question, “How did they distribute the tickets?”. Another user replied saying, “Perhaps they had the ticket by themselves. Or one member could have kept it in the doorsteps. You can never challenge the creativity”.

Constructive idea — coin (@Peeyush1965) March 23, 2020

Sir , I personally salute your simplicity and humbleness and d way you respond to many of the viral videos on different topics.

In my life if I will ever be fortunate I wud love to meet 2 personalities to whom I follow

1.Anand Mahindra Sir

2.Ratan Tata Sir

🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Tarun Khurana (@tarun217) March 23, 2020

READ: Coronavirus Pandemic To Leave Behind A Global Recession: Anand Mahindra

Sir this is india where we invent jugad for everything innovation is in our blood. Very good way to be in social distancing during this #Covid_19 #IndiaFightsCorona — Jagan (@kingjagan28) March 23, 2020

@anandmahindra Yeh hai Hindustan, meri jaan.

Na Corona, na Swine flue ka dar, jeete hai Hindustani shaan se.. — Yogesh Nayak (@YknNayak) March 23, 2020

During extraordinary times people come up with extraordinary ideas !! Creativity at its best ! Are we not capable of bringing out our best during ordinary times ? Your contribution to nation during these testing time is significant ! Salutations !!! — Pawan Choudhary (@pawan0821) March 23, 2020

Social distancing with love and care.... Good job.... I am sure the winner has to send the ticket photo through WhatsApp for verification... 🤭🤣🙏🏽 Tambola WhatsApp group... — Nitin (@dream_nitin) March 23, 2020

READ: Anand Mahindra's Caption Competition Triggers Hilarious Responses Amid Coronavirus Scare

Ha ha ..we are who we are..we can easily stay at home, entertain yourself and others , get through this period of bio war. — mohan dass (@mohandd81) March 23, 2020

People have started to bond again. For years many didn’t know who their neighbours were... — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) March 23, 2020

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Pic Of 'best Gift' He Received From A Friend Amid COVID-19 Dread

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.