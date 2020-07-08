Andhra CM Pays Tribute To Father On 71st Birth Anniversary, Unveils Former CM's Biography

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday paid tribute to his father and the former state CM, YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 71st birthday anniversary. Jagan also released the former Chief Minister's biography written by his mother YS Vijaya Lakshmi on the occasion. Reddy, along with some of his family members and YSRCP workers gathered at the YSR Ghat in Kadapa district to pay their tribute.

The former Chief Minister's biography released on Wednesday has been titled, 'Naalo Naatho YSR' and shares facts about YSR which the 'outside world does not know,' said YS Vijaya Lakshmi. The book depicts the political journey of YSR and also describes the events until his son YS Jaganmohan Reddy became the CM of Andhra Pradesh.

'YSR lives on'

Taking to Twitter, YS Jagan expressed that the former CM is an 'immortal' person and he will always remain with the people in the form of health insurance, 104 & 108 services, fee reimbursement, free electricity for farmers and other schemes that he introduced. YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 and held an illustrious record of winning every election that he contested.

నాన్న గారి 71వ జయంతి నేడు. ఆయన మరణం లేని మహానేత. ఆరోగ్య శ్రీ, 104, 108 సేవలు, ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్ మెంట్, రైతులకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్, జలయజ్ఞం ఇలా ఎన్నో పథకాల రూపంలో ఆయన ఎప్పటికీ చిరంజీవే. రైతుపక్షపాతి అయిన మహానేత జయంతిని రైతుదినోత్సవంగా జరుపుకోవడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది#YSRForever #YSRLivesOn — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 8, 2020

Reddy had gone missing aboard his helicopter on September 2, 2009. On the very next day, the Prime Minister's Office had confirmed that the helicopter had crashed, killing all passengers aboard which included the Chief Minister himself, his special secretary P. Subrahmanyam, chief security officer A. S. C. Wesley, Group Captain S. K. Bhatia and Captain M. S. Reddy.

