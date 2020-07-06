Chandrababu Naidu Alleges Andhra Govt Running 'SMS Testing Racket'; Asks Centre To Probe

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday alleging that they were running an "SMS testing racket" in the name of COVID testing. The TDP chief alleged that people who not even given their samples were being sent SMSes declaring their results as positive and negative. Naidu demanded that the Centre should immediately launch a probe into the scam.

"Shocked that a Government can stoop to such level to cover their failures. 'One Million COVID tests' narrative woven by the Andhra Pradesh Government is either a sham/scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive behind the 'SMS Testing Racket' run by the Government," tweeted Chandrababu Naidu.

From the beginning, the @ysjagan Govt has cheated people & the Centre reg Covid Testing numbers. This video from Anantapur Dist is proof of that.People who had not even given their samples have received SMSes declaring them to be negative/positive(1/2)#SMSCoronaTestingRacketInAP pic.twitter.com/KBvFTNcDEl — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 6, 2020

'One fault in a million messages'

Meanwhile, the state COVID-19 response handle has clarified the issue saying that the SMS goes to the number given by the person seeking a COVID test. "If they give the wrong number/someone else's number SMS goes to that number. AP govt introduced this unique way of sending test results by SMS reducing panic in people about their test results," tweeted Arogya Andhra, the official COVID handle of the state government.

(1/n)SMS goes to the number given by the person seeking #COVID test. If they give the wrong number/someone else's number SMS goes to that number. AP govt introduced this unique way of sending test results by SMS reducing panic in people about their test results — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) July 6, 2020

(2/n) In a million messages finding fault in a few messages that too not due to the fault of Govt is unnecessary in this #COVID19Pandemic — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) July 6, 2020

Read: TDP's Naidu Urges Andhra Govt To Announce Amaravati As Sole Capital For 'larger Interests'

Read: Amid Farmers' Protest In State, TDP's Naidu Accuses Andhra Govt Of 'behaving Very Badly'

The TDP Supremo has been on loggerheads with the YSRCP-led state government for months over the three-capital issue. Last week, Naidu urged all like-minded people across the world to take heed and join the protest call by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC). The demonstrations started by the residents of 29 villages, demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to withdraw its decision to decentralise the capital into three, reached 200 days on Saturday and the villagers continued the protest despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the COVID tally in Andhra Pradesh breached the 18,000 mark on Saturday taking the total state tally to 18,697 cases.

Read: TDP's Chandrababu Naidu Started Amaravati Protest For 'personal Interest': Andhra Minister

Read: Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra CM For 'lack Of Action' Against Companies