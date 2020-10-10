CM Jaganmohan Reddy Calls For Better Medical Services, Help Desks In Arogyasri Hospitals

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday directed the health officials to fill in the requirement of help desks or Arogya Mitras across the state. Reddy said there is a need for better medical services in Arogyasri hospitals and more focus should be on appointing the helpdesks.

"Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a unique system of grading hospitals based on how well they tackle the pandemic. Though updated daily, the grading is presently being published every week. The grading system should also be implemented for medical services and facilities in Arogyasri hospitals," Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that the entire process should be completed within 15 days. He directed the authorities to maintain six major standards in all hospitals, including infrastructure, doctor and paramedic accessibility, sanitation, standard medications and quality food. He said all these six standards must be strictly enforced in Arogyasri hospitals.

"The same standards should be followed in all COVID hospitals too. The helpline number 104 call centre should work more efficiently. 'Allocation of beds should take place within half an hour of making the phone call. Medical kits should be available to those who are home isolated," CM Jaganmohan said

COVID-19 crisis in Andhra Pradesh

Over 13,850 out of every 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh have contracted the coronavirus disease so far, the state government said on Friday even as the total number of cases rose to 7,44,864 with the addition of 5,145 fresh infections. However, independent data put the confirmed cases per million at 14,165.

The state so far tested 64,20,474 samples that turned out a positivity rate of 11.60 per cent, as per the latest government bulletin. While 6,91,040 infected people had so far recovered, including 6,110 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, as many as 6,159 have succumbed as the state saw 31 more Covid-19 fatalities. The active cases in the state dropped to 47,665, with the recovery rate touching 92.77 per cent.

West Godavari district reported 862 new cases, followed by Chittoor (757) and East Godavari (738) while Srikakulam had the lowest additions in 24 hours at 139. Prakasam district reported five fresh fatalities and Chittoor and Visakhapatnam four each. Anantapuramu, Krishna, East Godavari and SPS Nellore added three more deaths each to their tally.

