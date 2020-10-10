AP EAMCET Result 2020 Declared At ‘sche.ap.gov.in’; Check Steps To Download

AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or the AP EAMCET 2020 have released the result for the entrance examinations earlier today. Candidates who had appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020 can check result for the same on the official website. The website link is sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET result 2020 entrance examinations were held between the dates September 17 to September 24 and thousands of aspiring students appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020. The AP EAMCET result 2020 was declared today that is October 10, 2020.
Today students will learn whether they have scored the required marks to enter an institution in the country for Agriculture and Medical. The answer key for the AP EAMCET 2020 exams was released on September 26, 2020, by the council of examinations. Ahead of the AP EAMCET results date Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada held the examinations under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education or the APSCHE. The link to check the results are active and candidates can know if they have cleared the examinations and eligible for the state-aided colleges.
The EAMCET result 2020 is being announced after the September examinations were held following strict social distancing norms. The candidates were asked to write the paper maintaining 6 feet distance, wearing masks. The candidates were only being admitted into the examination centre after the hall tickets were being checked. There were several sanitizing points for the students on the AP EAMCET exam date.
