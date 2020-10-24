Andhra Govt Introduces New Mechanism On Sale Of Agricultural Produce During Kharif Season

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an innovative mechanism this Kharif season to prevent farmers from falling prey to middlemen while selling their agricultural produce. The move is aimed to In order 'to protect the interest of the farmers and irradicate the middlemen'.

The farmers of the state can now register themselves in advance on a portal called 'Comprehensive Monitoring of Agriculture, Price, and Procurement' (CMAPP) and provide information about the quantity they want to sell, after which they can come and sell their produce at the procurement centres. The support prices which has been announced by the government will then be directly transferred to their accounts.

Setting up more procurement centres

ANI has quoted a senior official from the agricultural marketing department stating that the government was setting up more procurement centres in the state to assist the farmers even from the remote villages and rural areas in selling their produce at optimum prices.

"For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, 8,256 procurement centres have been set up in linkage with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state for the procurement of crops for the current Kharif season. Farmers have to register their details at RBKs before selling their produce to the government procurement centres," the official said.

"The details of the registered farmers reach the procurement centres online database, after which farmers get information directly on their registered mobile number. The payment will be credited directly to the farmer's account within 10 days of procurement," the official added.

Till date, over 75,000 farmers have registered their crops in the CMAPP app for this Kharif season, of which 14,309 are for Bajra, 4,789 for Ragi, 826 for Korra, 1,289 for Cotton, and 36 for Onion. The administration has also extended the date last date of registration to October 26 in the light of the recent heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh.

