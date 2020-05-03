Andhra CM Urges People To Avoid Travelling, Says 'relaxation Only For Migrant Labourers'

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting with officials urged the people in the state to stay wherever they are, and avoid travelling as the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed only for migrant labourers, as per the Centre's guidelines.

"He asked people not to come to the borders of the state and risk their own families by falling prey to the virus. Currently, the number of migrant workers coming to the state are in large numbers and providing quarantine for them is the biggest challenge before the government," the CMO said.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Govt To Decide On Centre's Guidelines On Relaxing Lockdown Conditions On May 4

AP Govt to resume sale of liquor

The Andhra Pradesh government has also said it will resume the sale of liquor "for health reasons" from its outlets from Monday, but will impose a new "prohibition tax" to discourage people from consuming alcoholic beverages.

The prohibition tax could be up to 25 per cent on the existing prices, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Rajat Bhargava, said. The entire liquor business in Andhra Pradesh is currently under the control of the state government, with the AP State Beverages Corporation operating the retail outlets.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Deceased Volunteer's Family

"Liquor shops will remain open from 11 am to 7 pm across the state, except in the COVID-19 containment zones and clusters. Bars, clubs and AP Tourism Development Corporation outlets will, however, not be permitted to run the liquor business, Bhargava told a news conference. Only five customers would be allowed at a shop at a time, duly following the physical distancing norms. While liquor sale is being resumed "for health reasons", the state government's policy is to discourage people from consuming liquor, Bhargava said.

Around 58 fresh cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the states aggregate rose further to 1,583.

READ | Odisha CM Patnaik Discusses Return Of Migrants With Karnataka, Andhra CMs

READ | COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre To Extend Stimulus Measures

(With inputs from agencies)