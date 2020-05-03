Andhra Pradesh CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Deceased Volunteer's Family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a village volunteer who died while distributing welfare pensions at Kujjeli Panchayat. According to reports, the volunteer identified as Gabbada Anuradha was a volunteer at Tumpada village secretariat in Paderu Mandal in the tribal area in Visakhapatnam district. She lost her life due to a heart attack.

According to an official statement, as soon as the Chief Minister saw the news, he immediately spoke to the CMO officials and announced the compensation. He has further ordered the Visakhapatnam District Collector to see whether the compensation is paid immediately to the deceased's family.

YSR Pension scheme initiative

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has taken an initiative to distribute pension schemes amid the Coronavirus crisis. Since May 1, over 2 lakh volunteers have been going to the beneficiaries' homes to distribute the schemes. Reportedly, the government has allocated Rs 1421.20 crore to 58.22 lakh people across the state for the distribution of pensions.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,776, including 26,535 active cases. While 1,223 deaths have been reported overall, around 10,018 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)