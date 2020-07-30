Andhra Pradesh Collaborates With Amazon's 'Saheli' To Encourage Women Empowerment

Andhra Pradesh minister for industries, commerce and information technology, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, announced on Thursday that the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government was committed for women empowerment and Amazon's Saheli initiative was one such programme.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the representatives of Amazon on Thursday, Goutham said, "The government was collaborating with Amazon for Saheli. It is aimed at encouraging women in handicrafts, toy-making and other products and marketing."

"Under the initiative, Amazon will set up a Centre of Excellence out of the proposed 30 centres in the state and priority will be given to take the administration to the doorsteps of the people through superior technology. ISB and Amazon will be involved in transforming the state by taking up start-ups, data security, data science and the internet," said the minister.

"As most of the Telugu people are shining in the field of IT sector globally, the state government is making efforts to bring them back so that the sector gets strengthened in the state. Amazon is also keen on bringing about revolutionary changes in education, agriculture, medical and power sectors," he added.

IT department secretary Bhanu Prakash, government advisors Vidyasagar Reddy, Srinath Reddy, Lokeshwar Reddy, AISPL MD Rahul Sharma, state and local government head Ajay Kaur and public policy head Lobo were among those who attended the virtual conference.

It was in December 2019 that Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) initiated a partnership with Amazon and listed its products on the e-commerce platform. Around 104 types of high-quality handloom products were catalogued and listed in the initial phase.

"This tie-up with Amazon will increase the reach of APCO products and establish a brand for its genuine handloom products," minister Goutham Reddy had said.

The initiative will make APCO financially self-sustainable and provide assured quality products to customers, he added.

Over 100 Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) and start-ups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year on August 6 and 7.

Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing handwoven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri & Chirala to Maheshwari & Chanderi, said a statement from Amazon.

