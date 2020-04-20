Andhra Pradesh: Doctors To Conduct 5,508 COVID-19 Tests Per Day, Set Record

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, the doctors in Andhra Pradesh have set a record for conducting 5,508 COVID -19 tests per day. According to reports, with touching the record, the state will occupy second place in the country to have conducted a maximum number of tests per million. Further, the record was set during a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

According to an official, the doctors could achieve the record on Friday even without using the rapid test kits by completely concentrating on the tests. Further, the official added that the number will be intensified in 10 days by conducting over 17,500 tests per day for which necessary arrangements have been made. The detailed arrangements have been made about the steps that are being initiated in districts such as Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, and Nellore where the virus is widespread.

About the review meeting

According to reports, the Chief Minister and the officials during the meeting on Saturday reviewed the progress of tests being taken up by the government for the containment of coronavirus. Further, the CM directed the officials to take volunteers, ASHA workers, ward staff, village secretariats, police, and doctors in the frontline into confidence in order to curb the virus.

Reportedly, he further urged to start a special drive once in every two, three days to take special care in maintaining health and hygiene in the hospitals. He also lauded the services of all those who are involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 16,116 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 13,295 active cases. While 519 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,302 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

