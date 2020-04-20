Andhra Woman Buys Cold Drinks For Cops Working In Extreme Heat, Earns DGP Sawang's Salute

In a heartwarming move, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang “saluted the magnanimous gesture” of a woman who bought cold drinks for the police officers working in extreme heat. A resident of East Godavari District, Lokamani received a monthly salary of Rs. 3,500 and decided to contribute her humble saving in helping the COVID-19 warriors.

In a video that surfaced online, the woman could be seen offering two big bottles of soft drinks to the policemen on duty. Her kind gesture went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Andhra Pradesh DGP who appreciated her contribution during an online conference while the Andhra Pradesh police personnel clapped for her.

A private school worker by profession, Lokmani’s noble gesture has earned her respect on the internet. Speaking at the video conference, DGP Sawamg said, “Two days ago your video went viral on social media. You showed your motherly affection for the policemen on duty. The same day I asked the officers to trace you so that I can thank you. I salute you for what you have done. The government and the police are working day and night for people like you.”

DGP AP, Shri Gautam Sawang, IPS saluted the magnanimous gesture of Smt Lokamani of East Godavari District who on receiving her monthly salary of Rs.3,500 bought cold drinks for the police staff who were working in this extreme heat #Kindness #PolicingthePandemic #APpolice #COVID pic.twitter.com/3yzSPXpZYU — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) April 18, 2020

Internet salutes Lokmani Amma

The conference was shared by the DGP on his official Twitter handle that now has over 51.2k views. As many as 1.6k users have shared the video and the clip has been liked by 6.1k people. Users swarmed the post with heart-warming comments for Lokmani. “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. Salute to both Lokamani and @dgpapofficial,” wrote a Twitter user.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

I am in tears...Salute ap police...Salute to great amma ..Very heartening to see dgp sir showing gratitude ❤️ — ER సత్య(విహారి) (@michealchang007) April 18, 2020

Great gesture DGP Andhrapradesh 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — #Savarkar Satish (@sat_gollapudi) April 18, 2020

Salute sir 👏👏 .. Smt Lokamani garu is inspiration to the society.Jai Hind🇮🇳 — శ్రీరామ్ తంగిరాల (@tangiralasriram) April 18, 2020

🙏 to Ammathanam (ಅಮ್ಮತನಂ)😊 — Krishna Raja (@Krishna78768136) April 18, 2020

So great both of you👏👏👏 — Sravanthi (@Sravant47078244) April 18, 2020

We salute you sir and the entire nation salute the Service people.. Covid worriers 💐🙏🇮🇳 — Never Give up 💪Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊✍ (@appalanaidubarl) April 18, 2020

👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🤩🤩🥰 — Rakesh Reddy Atchi (@rakesh_atchi) April 18, 2020

