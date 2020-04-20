Andhra Woman Buys Cold Drinks For Cops Working In Extreme Heat, Earns DGP Sawang's Salute

General News

A resident of East Godavari District, Lokamani received a monthly salary of Rs. 3,500 and decided to contribute her humble saving to help COVID-19 warriors.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Andhra Pradesh

In a heartwarming move, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang “saluted the magnanimous gesture” of a woman who bought cold drinks for the police officers working in extreme heat. A resident of East Godavari District, Lokamani received a monthly salary of Rs. 3,500 and decided to contribute her humble saving in helping the COVID-19 warriors.

In a video that surfaced online, the woman could be seen offering two big bottles of soft drinks to the policemen on duty. Her kind gesture went viral on social media and caught the attention of the Andhra Pradesh DGP who appreciated her contribution during an online conference while the Andhra Pradesh police personnel clapped for her. 

A private school worker by profession, Lokmani’s noble gesture has earned her respect on the internet. Speaking at the video conference, DGP Sawamg said, “Two days ago your video went viral on social media. You showed your motherly affection for the policemen on duty. The same day I asked the officers to trace you so that I can thank you. I salute you for what you have done. The government and the police are working day and night for people like you.” 

Internet salutes Lokmani Amma

The conference was shared by the DGP on his official Twitter handle that now has over 51.2k views. As many as 1.6k users have shared the video and the clip has been liked by 6.1k people. Users swarmed the post with heart-warming comments for Lokmani. “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. Salute to both Lokamani and @dgpapofficial,” wrote a Twitter user.

First Published:
