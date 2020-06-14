Andhra Pradesh: Elephants Found Wandering Near Tribal Hamlet

At least four elephants were reportedly found meandering in the forest area near Ondru Jola tribal hamlet in Seethampeta Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Srikakulam District Forest Officer Gundala Sandeep Krupakar told ANI on a phone call that there was nothing to worry about as the animals were within the premises of their regular habitat.

"These elephants usually wander in the surrounding area in a specific order. They keep on moving from one village to another, without disturbing the local villagers. They are in this area for over a decade," Krupakar said. "There has not been any problem with these elephants to date," the District Forest Officer further said.

15 trackers to monitor movement of elephants

According to a news agency report, the department has appointed over 15 trackers to monitor the movement of the elephants in the region for their safety. This keeps the authorities updated with the location of these creatures so that they can be driven away from the human habitat. The trackers attached to the bodies of the tuskers help the officials to inform the local people about their movement in advance, Krupakar added.

As early as a couple of days ago, another herd of elephants was spotted gathered around the carcass of an elephant that was found in a forest in Surajpur district. The carcass was yet to be retrieved by the Forest Department, as per a news agency report. In a separate sighting, a herd of over 20 elephants strayed into a village in West Bengal's Bankura district in search of food, damaging several houses over the last two days, officials said, according to reports. The incident occurred in the Beliatore area of the district. A forest department official said 23 jumbos are now camping in the nearby forest after being chased away.

(Image Credit: PTI)

(with inputs from ANI)