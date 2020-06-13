Adorable Video Of Baby Elephant Enjoying A Bath Wins The Internet; Watch

Animal videos are known to spark joy among humans and a recent clip of a baby elephant gives testimony to it. An adorable video that is now doing rounds of the internet shows the calf taking measures steps as it climbs downstairs to enter a water body. The clip was posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who remarked that there was something special about baby elephants and the way they enjoy their baths.

The nearly one-minute-long starts with showing the elephant calf stepping down cautiously as it uses its trunk to measure the depth of each stair. However, once it reaches the edge it plunges into the water to enjoy its bath. The clip ends by showing the calf merrily moving around in the water, rejoicing in the summer heat.

The calculated small steps to water; measuring the depth in its trunk....

And then the plunge to cheer.



There is something special about baby elephants & the way they enjoy a bath.



— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 13, 2020

'Elephants are most intelligent'

Since shared the adorable video clip has been viewed over 29k times. In addition, it has also racked up over 4 thousand likes and a thousand comments. While many have lauded the baby tusker’s “intelligence” and cuteness” others have lauded the Forest force for sharing it on social media. Yet many others raised concerns on why was his mother not around or why as he not in his natural corridor.

Do you recall the music " baby elephant walk" it was very popular in the 60s and still is. — Sunil Kumar Soni (@SKSoni1957) June 13, 2020

Babies of almost all living creatures are cute and lovely but i like to watch the elephant baby most. Thanks for sharing this @susantananda3 ji , — Abhinav kumar (@Abhinav07762638) June 13, 2020

What joy watching these gentle giants. — toothofgold (@toothofgold) June 13, 2020

Why are Elephants so Cute?!!🥰🥰🥰 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) June 13, 2020

This is really cute♥️♥️ Thanks for sharing. — Priya Prakash (@praxpriya) June 13, 2020

Earlier this week, an adorable clip of a newborn elephant trying to dance its way into the new world surfaced on Twitter. The clip features an elephant calf, born twenty minutes before the clip was shot trying to walk as he discovers the functions of his feet. The clip posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda also shows the mother elephants walking to and fro to aid her young one in walking. The clip ends by showing, the calf, who freezes many times in the process, finally walking in an amusing manner as it follows its mother.

