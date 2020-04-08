Andhra Pradesh Government Announces 15 New Procedures To Treat COVID-19 Patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced 15 new procedures to treat those suspected and infected with Coronavirus, under the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. The new procedures were introduced by government pulmonologists.

New procedures announced

A release by the state government stated that the new procedures will come into effect immediately and will have to be followed on the request made by the Local Health Authorities after following all safety procedures.

The 15 procedures are:

Medical Management of suspected patients,

Medical Management of confirmed patients,

Medical Management of confirmed cases with co-morbidities,

Medical Management of Acute Bronchitis with Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of ARDS,

Medical Management of COPD with Respiratory Failure (Infective Exacerbation),

Medical Management of Acute Severe Asthma With Acute Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of ARDS with Multi-Organ failure,

Medical Management of ARDS with DIC,

Intensive care management of Septic Shock,

Medical Management of Acute Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of Pneumonia,

Medical Management of ARDS with multi-organ Failure in Paediatrics,

Medical Management of ARDS with DIC in Paediatrics

Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 300 cases of the virus and four people have died in the state. The Centre has declared seven districts in Andhra Pradesh as COVID-19 red zones. These include Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Two Coronavirus deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the tally due to the disease to three.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed the authorities to open testing labs in each district and also to create isolation wards in all hospitals. Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy has said that steps were being taken to increase the testing capacity of the labs in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Jawahar Reddy explained about the special approach is undertaken on an experimental basis in Visakhapatnam city, where the identified red zones (having Corona positive patients) were divided into eight clusters and 20 samples were tested on a random basis from each cluster. Those who returned from abroad and persons in the high- risk age groups (below 10 and above 65 years) were chosen at random and their blood samples were tested.

