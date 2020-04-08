The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BIG: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Deploy $1 Billion For COVID-19 Fight - 28% Of His Fortune

Rest of the World News

Jack Dorsey's pledge will focus on Universal Basic Income and girls education since he believes the two subjects will be the most important in the future

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, founder and CEO of Twitter, has announced that he will be deploying the equivalent of $1 billion to assist the relief measures to combat coronavirus. He announced the donation via a new venture on Monday evening.

Dorsey makes a big donation

Dorsey is setting aside $1 billion in stock to establish a philanthropic venture focused initially on global relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic. Dorsey, who is also CEO of the financial-payments startup Square, will bequeath the new venture shares from his Square holdings.

Dorsey announced the new venture, called Start Small, in a series of tweets, and said the contribution amounts to 28% of his fortune. The organization will disclose all transfers, sales and grants on a public Google Doc spreadsheet.

READ: Social Media Giant Facebook Commits $20 Million To Fight COVID-19 Epidemic

Start Small won’t be limited to COVID-19 work. “Once we have disarmed this pandemic,” he wrote, the organization will shift its focus to girls’ health and research into universal basic income, the idea that governments should guarantee a minimum income for all citizens.

Justifying his donation towards girls' education and Universal Basic Income (UBI), he said that he believes the two "represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world. UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girl’s health and education is critical to balance."

READ: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pokes Fun At Facebook’s New All-caps Logo

He also stated that he was making his donation via Square and Twitter because he owned "a lot more" of Square and would "need to pace the sales over some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it’s helping the people we want to serve."

READ: Facebook Launches Survey To Help Researchers Better Monitor Spread Of COVID-19

READ: Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising, Says CEO Jack Dorsey

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Roopa Farooki
COVID-19: UK BASED DOCTOR ON PPE
Donald Trump
TRUMP TEARS INTO CHINA-CENTRIC WHO
Jack Dorsey
DORSEY PLEDGES $1 BILLION
Lucknow
LUCKNOW DOC WANTS TO GET BACK
British
PIERS MORGAN: WHO IS RUNNING UK?