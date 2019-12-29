Andhra Pradesh Govt Creates High-power Committee To Study GN Rao Committee Report

Andhra Pradesh government appointed an expert committee on Sunday to examine the GN Rao Committee Report on the overall development of the state. The government has also considered the suggestions of the Boston Consultancy Group Report on the complete development of Andhra Pradesh that is expected to be submitted on January 3.

"The state government has constituted a high power committee to examine the recommendations of GN Rao committee report on the overall development of the state including the state capital," Nilam Sawhney, State Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh stated in a government order. "The high power committee will have 10 Ministers onboard along with senior bureaucrats and Director General of Police (DGP). It will also consider the recommendations of Boston Consulting Group which are expected on 3rd January," the order added.

READ | Jagan Cabinet Defers Decision On Proposed AP State Capital- Amaravati, Will Study Report

Expert committee suggest three capitals in the state

The GN Rao expert committee had proposed the idea to the Jaganmohan Reddy-led government to have decentralised progress by having three capital cities in Andhra Pradesh for the legislature, executive and judiciary and use the resources efficiently, considering the environmental conditions for balanced regional growth.

Speaking to the media, the committee members had said that Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital of the state, from where the Secretariat would function. The Chief Minister's Office would also be located there. Amaravati would be the legislative capital, while Kurnool would have the High Court with one Bench at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam each.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Govt To Shift Secretariat To Visakhapatnam Soon: Minister

Amaravati farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting for the past week since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. Defying the prohibitory order and not heeding the police warning to vacate the place and remove the tents, farmers continued the dharna, holding the national flag, on the main road in the village leading to the state Secretariat on Thursday.

The government is reportedly planning a special assembly session before deciding on the capital and is reportedly planning to set up a community to address the issues of the Amaravati farmers and their evacuation.

READ | Tension Grips Amaravati As Farmers Continue Protest

(With inputs from ANI)