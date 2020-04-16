Andhra Pradesh Govt Seeks To Double The Number Of COVID-19 Tests Conducted Per Day

In the thick of Coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to double the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the state. The state is planning to conduct 4,000 COVID-19 tests every day which is double the number of the present 2,100 COVID-19 tests being conducted.

According to a release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO, the decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was revealed during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. CM Reddy has instructed officials to conduct rapid testing taking every Mandal as a unit in the state. He also ordered the officials to provide financial assistance to the poor returning to their homes from the quarantine facility.

"The Chief Minister sought details on the facilities being provided at quarantine centers and ordered the officials to provide Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the poor who are returning home from quarantine centers besides performing weekly tests," the release added.

COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh, so far, has 525 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 14 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Five people died of COVID-19 and 42 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, in the last 26 hours in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of patients who recovered from the virus affliction now stood at 20 as four people got discharged from hospitals, the latest medical bulletin said.

From 9 am to 7 pm on Wednesday 23 cases were added with Kurnool reporting 13, Guntur 4, Kadapa 3, SPS Nellore 2 and Anantapuramu one. Between 5 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday, 19 cases were added in the state. A total of 19 cases were added in Kurnool district since Tuesday evening, taking the tally to 110.

