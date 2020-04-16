106-year-old Connie Titchen Becomes The Oldest In UK To Beat Coronavirus

Connie Titchen, a 106-year-old great-grandmother, has reportedly become the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel Coronavirus. According to reports, she battled the virus in just three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at Birmingham's City Hospital. A resident of from Birmingham in central England, Connie Titchen was discharged from the hospital amid applauses from nurses and health workers.

An elated Titchen, while speaking to international media, said that she feels very lucky as she fought against the virus and can't wait to see her family. While leaving the hospital all the masked health workers lined up in the ward to applaud her as she made her way out. Titchen told them she was looking forward to seeing her family and having a good meal as she was "famished".

About the survivor

Connie Titchen was born in 1913 during the era when George V, grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II, was on the throne. She was born before the Russian revolutions of 1917, lived through both the historic world wars and has now survived and triumphed over the world pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). She was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia and was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterwards.

Granddaughter shares a secret about Titchen

Granddaughter Alex Jones, while speaking to international media, said that Titchen had always been physically active and has a soft spot for McDonalds. She always cooks her own meals, and likes a cheeky McDonalds every now and then, Jones added.

Jones opined that the secret of her grand mother's old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again. Calling Titchen amazing, the proud granddaughter said that the family can't wait to see her.

She is amazing, says a nurse who took care of Titchen

Nurse Kelly Smith who looked after Titchen was reportedly elated to see the later recover. Speaking to media, she called Titchen "amazing" and said that the health officials had been doing their best to nurse her back to health. They were really pleased when she was given the all-clear, she added.

