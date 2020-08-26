Andhra Pradesh Govt To Provide House Sites Worth Rs 22,000 Crores To 30 Lakh Women

As many as 30 lakh women belonging to weaker sections in Andhra Pradesh will receive house sites worth Rs 22,000 crore, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday. The state government is hoping to get a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court so that it begins with the distribution of house site pattas to the poor soon.

During a video conference, the CM Reddy directed the officials to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries. He asked them to focus on the layouts which are not marked properly and plant saplings in the areas. He also directed the officials to conduct review meetings with Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and ensure that details including photos, boundaries of plots and other requirements for registration of house site pattas are collected from the beneficiaries.

Citing reports that bank managers are not giving YSR Cheyutha amount deposited in accounts of women, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors to speak to the bank managers and ensure the money is given to the women.

More benefits for women

"The state government has signed MoUs with Amul, HUL, Proctor and Gamble, ITC, Reliance, Jio and Allana Groups aimed at providing sustainable livelihood to women. As many as 19 lakh women have selected their livelihood options to utilise the money in various ways. A group of eight ministers will review once in every 15 days at the state level and the district collectors along with bankers, SERP officials and representatives of companies should review every week on these activities," CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The beneficiaries of YSR Aasara will be linked to these activities in September and YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries should set up their options before YSR Aasara starts, he added.

Speaking on National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Reddy said the material component expenditure should be Rs 10 crore per week in each district of Andhra Pradesh.

"The construction of buildings of village/ward secretariats should be completed by March 2021. The government has focused on strengthening Anganwadi centres in the state. Anganwadi centres will be changed to YSR Pre-primary schools and 10 types of facilities will be provided in the schools. An action plan will be prepared by next week to revamp 55,000 Anganwadi centres under Nadu-Nedu scheme," the CM said.

CM Jagan Reddy also directed the district collectors and Joint Collectors (JCs) to complete all works on the Nadu Nedu programme in schools by September 5 as the government plans to reopen schools by then.

