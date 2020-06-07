Andhra Pradesh Govt To Run Trial 'darsanams' In Temples On June 8 And 9 Ahead Of Reopening

As a part of Unlock 1 proposed by the Central Government, the Andhra Pradesh Government has issued detailed guidelines for reopening of religious places after two months of lockdown. The Centre has permitted all religious establishments to open for visits on June 8, however, the state government has decided to conduct a two-day trial on June 8 and 9, before reopening from June 10.

"Darsanams in all temples in Andhra Pradesh, except those located in containment zones, will be resumed from June 10, after a 2-day trial run on June 8 and 9, following every safety protocol issued by the state and central governments," Endowments Commissioner Arjuna Rao said on Saturday.

Guidelines for reopening

Listing the SOPs for visiting religious places, Rao said each devotee will be screened before entering the temple. Those without masks will not be allowed to enter. The devotees are expected to maintain a six-feet distance from each other. If anyone is found suffering from fever, the person will be isolated and the matter will be informed to the health department, he added.

Nothing that the Kanaka Durga temple is not in a containment zone, as many as 300 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple for one hour. Decisions of hair tonsuring and distributing prasadams will be taken by the temple administrations. If practised, specific care must be taken. The minister will take stock of the situation on June 8, when the trial run would be conducted in all temples with staff, Rao said.

(With inputs from ANI)