'Andhra Pradesh Govt Aims To Build 30 Lakh Houses For Poor In 5 Years': Finance Min Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Government is committed to complete the construction of 30 lakh houses for the poor across the state in the next five years, State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said on Friday, June 6.

The minister said that the state government transparently acquired land for housing as per the Land Acquisition Act and accused the opposition of making false allegations.

"The market value of the land is Rs 7 lakh per acre and as per the guidelines of the Act, we are to pay around Rs 43 lakh. Since we need a large piece of land at a single identified space for building colonies, we offered to pay Rs 45 lakh. But opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is stating that we can get land within Rs 10 lakh. We are ready to accept it for that price if he can provide," Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said.

Hitting back at TDP

The minister defied allegations of the TDP members that the Andhra Pradesh government is selling the houses. He said there is no scope of selling the houses as only 29 lakh people have applied for houses, while the government aims to provide 30 lakh houses to the poor.

"During TDP rule, in all five years only 7.5 lakh houses including those with union government grants have been constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries and they also left due of Rs 4300 Crore to the housing corporation and TIDCO. While during YS Rajasekhar Reddy term, almost over 24 lakh houses have been constructed. But Chandrababu Naidu falsely claims that he has completed over 9.10 lakh houses and issued pattas to the public," Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said.

He added that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials stating every eligible person should be benefited from the government’s initiative.

Referring to allegations by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on taking Rs 80,000 crore loan, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the Andhra government is granted loan as per the FRBM limits and Rs 80,000 crore is highly impossible.

"We advise the opposition leaders not to make false allegations and confuse the public. As per the FRBM limits, during the 2018-19 financial year, Rs 38251.05 crore of loan has been taken while in the subsequent year, as the revenue of the state increased, the loan was also increased to Rs 45,552 crore. Everything is being done as per the stipulated guidelines but the opposition members are making unnecessary controversies over every issue," he said.

