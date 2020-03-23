Coronavirus Outbreak: Andhra Pradesh Reports First Case Of Community Transmission

One more person has diagnosed positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to six. As per reports, the sixth confirmed case is a 49-year-old woman who is a close contact of an earlier positive case. According to a medical bulletin from Andhra Pradesh government, the patient has been admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam. As per reports, she got transmitted the disease from her husband who recently returned from Mecca.

This is the first case of community transmission of Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

READ: COVID-19 Crisis: Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Lockdown In Andhra Pradesh Till March 31

Lockdown imposed in Andhra Pradesh till 31st March: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wKGTF2ZPwh — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

State under lockdown

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced a lockdown in the entire state until March 31. Highlighting that isolation and social distancing are critical practices in fighting coronavirus, Reddy urged people to stay at home. The government employees have been directed to work in shifts. Public transport within the state and inter-state transport will be shut. At the same time, he assured that essential services such as groceries, milk, food delivery will be available. Additionally, he declared that each family shall receive Rs.1,000 and free ration would be given to the poor. The AP CM also warned of strict action against sellers if they attempted to hike prices.

READ: Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Shuts Border With Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh CM announces free ration to poor & Rs 1,000 per family in view of lockdown till March 31. #coronavirus #Covid_19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2020

The state government has taken numerous steps to mitigate the situation. For instance, all schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres were asked to close on Thursday. Thereafter, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued orders shutting down cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, and amusement parks. While daily rituals will continue to take place in temples, devotees would not be permitted entry. These restrictions will remain in place till March 31.

READ: Andhra Pradesh Governor Asks Citizens To Be More Vigilant To Combat Coronavirus

READ: COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Orders Shutdown Of All Educational Institutions

(Pic Credit: PTI)