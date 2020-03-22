COVID-19 Crisis: Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Lockdown In Andhra Pradesh Till March 31

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced a lockdown in the entire state until March 31. Highlighting that isolation and social distancing are critical practices in fighting coronavirus, Reddy urged people to stay at home. The government employees have been directed to work in shifts.

Public transport within the state and inter-state transport will be shut. At the same time, he assured that essential services such as groceries, milk, food delivery will be available. Additionally, he declared that each family shall receive Rs.1,000 and free ration would be given to the poor. The AP CM also warned of strict action against sellers if they attempted to hike prices.

Lockdown imposed in Andhra Pradesh till 31st March: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wKGTF2ZPwh — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM announces free ration to poor & Rs 1,000 per family in view of lockdown till March 31. #coronavirus #Covid_19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2020

Andhra government takes measures to combat COVID-19

Till now, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state government has taken numerous steps to mitigate the situation. For instance, all schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres were asked to close on Thursday. Thereafter, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued orders shutting down cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, and amusement parks. While daily rituals will continue to take place in temples, devotees would not be permitted entry. These restrictions will remain in place till March 31.

On March 15, the AP CM had sparked off a controversy with his remarks on the novel coronavirus. He opined that 80% of the people who are healthy are not affected by the disease. Moreover, he claimed that COVID-19 could be cured by paracetamol.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, "The virus inflicts those who are already sick and can cause harm to them. 80% of the people who are healthy are not affected by the disease - 'it comes and it goes'. It may be cured by medication and that medication is paracetamol. Moreover, in China, those afflicted have been isolated into a stadium and treated."

