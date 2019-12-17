‘Andhra To Have 3 Capitals’ Declares CM Jagan Mohan Reddy; Naidu Terms It As 'Tughlaq Act'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on Tuesday made an announcement in the state assembly that the state will have three capitals. According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital. Reddy said Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh while Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital. The concerned committee will submit its report by next week after which the final decision will be taken.

Reddy's idea of three capitals

The Andhra Pradesh government has not been keen on Amaravati. In a written reply in the state legislative council, it was stated that there was no proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati. However, Reddy has now come up with the idea of three capitals. Ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in May, there were indications that the government may shift the capital out of Amaravati. After Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister, all works in Amaravati were kept on hold, pending a probe into the alleged irregularities by the previous government in awarding contracts and in allotting prime lands to those close to then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu slams Jagan's announcement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed Jagan's announcement as ''Tughlaq act'. Reacting sharply to Reddy's announcement made in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the former chief minister said the move would make the governance difficult and create a divide among people on regional lines.

"It is a Tughlaq act. Perhaps Tughlaq's rule was better," said Naidu, who alleged that his party MLAs were suspended from Assembly to make the announcement.

The leader of opposition also wondered where the Chief Minister would stay. "Will he build another house in Visakhapatnam," he asked. Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed Amaravati which was expected to become Rs 2 lakh crore asset for the state. Amaravati was the brainchild of Naidu, who had roped in Singapore government to make design for the new state capital. The ruling government recently formed a panel of five experts to look into the issue of state capital after taking the views of people of all regions into consideration. The TDP chief criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy for making the announcement even before the panel submitting its report.

(With agency inputs)