Andhra Pradesh: Assembly Speaker Commends Delhi Govt For Showing Interest In Disha Act

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday, December 16, while addressing the Assembly stated that the Delhi government has shown interest in the state's recently passed 'Disha Act'. Sitaram further said that the government has also sought a copy of the Act. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly recently passed two Disha Bills that enables the death penalty for rape crime.

About Disha Act

Amid the nation-wide outrage over the soaring number of crimes against women in the country, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the Disha Act, 2019 on Friday. The Act mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. It is an amendment to the AP Criminal Law. As per the law, the investigation is expected to be completed in 7 working days and trial shall be completed in 14 working days. The Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led government has prescribed exclusively the death penalty for rape crimes where adequate conclusive evidence is found. The fresh law, 'AP Disha Act' has been christened in the memory of the veterinary doctor, who was abducted, gang-raped, killed and burned recently on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Along with this, the cabinet has also approved the draft ‘AP Special Court for Specified Offences Against Women and Children Act, 2019.’ Under this Act, special courts will be set up in each of the 13 districts to try cases of atrocities against women and children like rape, sexual harassment, acid attacks, and harassment through social media.

DCW Chief demands immediate implementation of Act

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate implementation of the Disha Act in the entire country, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty. Maliwal has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 10 days to demand capital punishment for rapists. She also said that she will not end her fast till the Disha Bill is implemented in the entire country.

